Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 21,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 202,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46.

About Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company principally holds 100% interests in the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

