Callisto Network Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $19.61 million and approximately $49,676.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.41 or 0.08524743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00077189 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

