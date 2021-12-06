Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.74. Canaan shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 95,358 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $931.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 4.46.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
