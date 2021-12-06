Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.74. Canaan shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 95,358 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $931.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 4.46.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 130.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

