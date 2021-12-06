Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $109.17 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $116.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

