Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.18.

TSE:CM opened at C$140.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$147.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$145.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$107.44 and a 52-week high of C$152.87. The company has a market cap of C$63.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$342,976. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

