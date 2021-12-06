Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $109.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 720.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,405 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.