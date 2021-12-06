Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.92.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.08. 392,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,416. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.37.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$74,440.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. Insiders sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

