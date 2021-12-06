Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.92.

CWB stock traded up C$1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,416. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$27.99 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159,679.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

