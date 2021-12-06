Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.92.

CWB stock traded up C$1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.08. 392,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,416. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total value of C$195,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$159,679.80. Insiders have sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

