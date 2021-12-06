Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Increased to Buy at Veritas Investment Research

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.92.

CWB stock traded up C$1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.08. The company had a trading volume of 392,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,416. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$27.99 and a 1-year high of C$41.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

