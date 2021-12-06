Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGC. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.15. 7,573,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

