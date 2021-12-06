Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Buys $26,490.00 in Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.47. 12,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,099. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 137,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCBG shares. DA Davidson raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

