Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $6,756,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.2% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

