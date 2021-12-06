Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.58

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 467786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $791.15 million, a P/E ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

