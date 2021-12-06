CargoX Trading Down 25.7% This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $103,284.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,627 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

