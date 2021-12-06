Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $53.26 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

