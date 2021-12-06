Carry Price Down 39.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Carry has a market capitalization of $89.70 million and $24.44 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00092377 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013371 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

