Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.57.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$13.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.92. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

