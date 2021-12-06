Castle (CSTL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $15,789.21 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00272385 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009214 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003489 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

