Castle Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $15,789.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00272385 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009214 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003489 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.