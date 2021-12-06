CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 40.7% Lower Over Last Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $10,178.98 and approximately $38.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

