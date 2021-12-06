Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,612,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760,400 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up 1.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.06% of Celestica worth $23,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $122,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

