Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.73

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 222420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLBT. William Blair began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $681,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.