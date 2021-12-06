Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENT stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

