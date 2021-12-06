Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of CENTA opened at $45.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

