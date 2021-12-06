Centric Swap (CNS) Tops One Day Volume of $2.81 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $2.81 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.02 or 0.08471536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,166.90 or 1.00486586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.