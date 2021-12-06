Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $155.25 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $155.25 million and $943,412.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00056184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.66 or 0.08510379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,326.47 or 0.99588655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00076493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,451,293 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

