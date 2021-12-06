Ceres (CERES) Price Reaches $218.15 on Major Exchanges

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $218.15 or 0.00430137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Ceres has a market cap of $1.60 million and $375,751.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,288.91 or 0.08456546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,560.73 or 0.99691801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 9,212 coins and its circulating supply is 7,337 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

