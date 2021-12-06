Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Certara posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

CERT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.48. 707,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,483. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -63.05.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,335,131 shares of company stock valued at $698,268,022. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $338,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 20.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 387,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $146,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

