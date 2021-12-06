CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post sales of $32.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.13 million and the lowest is $32.30 million. CEVA posted sales of $28.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $121.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $136.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA opened at $42.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $982.60 million, a PE ratio of -329.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

