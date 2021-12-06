CHADS VC Trading Down 2.5% This Week (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $1,034.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,509,975 coins and its circulating supply is 46,426,330 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars.

