ChatCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $41,656.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $41,656.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,434.24 or 0.99342778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.59 or 0.00727286 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

