Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$7.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.20. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

