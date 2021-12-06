Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 72,300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Amundi bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

