Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,682,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Match Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $126.19 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.89 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

