Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,634 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

