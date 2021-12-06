Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,091 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after buying an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after purchasing an additional 635,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.48 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

