Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.56 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ResMed worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $11,842,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $254.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

