Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.07 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $28,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $197.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.20. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.