Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,712 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after acquiring an additional 530,118 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,260 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

