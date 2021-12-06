Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Twitter worth $29,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $42.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

