Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,110 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $230.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $152.58 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.