Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,683 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 167.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.