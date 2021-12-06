Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,117 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $34,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

NYSE:NOC opened at $357.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

