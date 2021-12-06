Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,478 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,478 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $29,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $9,791,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $17,993,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

