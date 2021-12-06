Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,220 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $35,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

