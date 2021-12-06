Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,255 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aptiv worth $24,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $162.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $159.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

