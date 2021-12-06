Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,979 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $27,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,151 shares of company stock worth $62,841,343. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $212.00 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

