Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,581 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $149.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

