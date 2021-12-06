Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $24,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY opened at $69.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

